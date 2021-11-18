Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams
competitive exams

Rajasthan: RSMSSB to conduct computor exam on December 19

RSMSSB computor exam will be held on December 19. The admit card release date will be announced later.
Rajasthan: RSMSSB to conduct computor exam on December 19(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The exam for the selection of Computors will be held on December 19, the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) said on Thursday. The recruitment was announced in September and a total of 250 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon, the board has said.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be given admit cards. The Board will confirm the date and time of the release of the admit card in due course of time.

The Board has warned candidates against fake information available on various social media platforms. 

On November 17, the Board had released the list of candidates whose application forms have been accepted and also the list of the candidates whose application forms have been rejected due to multiple submission of forms. The list is available on the official website of the Board.

The syllabus of the exam, which will be held in December, is also available on the website.

Topics
rsmssb rajasthan
