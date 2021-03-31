Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RBI Admit Card 2020 released for Non- CSG posts, direct link to download here
competitive exams

RBI Admit Card 2020 released for Non- CSG posts, direct link to download here

RBI Admit Card 2020 has been released for Non-CSG posts. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 07:44 AM IST
RBI Admit Card 2020 released for Non- CSG posts, direct link to download here(Reuters)

Reserve Bank of India has released RBI Admit Card 2020 for recruitment examination under Non- CSG posts. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download the admit card through the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in. The online examination for Non- CSG posts will be conducted on April 10, 2021.

The written examination will comprise of objective and descriptive type. The selection of candidates will be through online and offline exam followed by the interview. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download

RBI Admit Card 2020: How to download

• Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

• Click on RBI Admit Card 2020 link available under the opportunities section of the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Once done click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC SI in Delhi Police results 2020: Additional list of qualified candidates out

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for 6th phase CBT released, here’s how to download

BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021 date released, check date and other details here

REET 2021 exam postponed, check new exam date here

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up Legal Officer, Manager, Assistant Manager for Rajbhasha and Protocol posts. A total of 29 posts will be filled through this examination. The application process was started on February 23 and ended on March 10, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbi exam rbi recruitment rbi.org.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP