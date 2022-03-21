Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 released at rbi.org.in, know how to download

Published on Mar 21, 2022 05:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Reserve Bank of India, RBI on March 21 has released the admit card for the Assistant examination. Candidates who have registered for the RBI Assistant examination can download their admit card from the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

The Preliminary examination will be held on March 26 and March 27 and the Main examination will be held tentatively in May.

Direct link to download the admit card

How to download the RBI Assistant Admit card

Candidates must visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the Vacancies tab and then click on the RBI Assistant recruitment admit card link

Key in your credentials

Your RBI Assistant Prelims admit card will be displayed on your screen

Keep the hard copy of the same foe future reference.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 950 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ -  in various Offices of the Bank.

Topics
rbi assistant admit card. hall ticket
