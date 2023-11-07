Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / RBI Assistant Prelims exam admit card 2023 out on opportunities.rbi.org.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 07, 2023 03:56 PM IST

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the bank’s website, opportunities.rbi.org.in to download it.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released admit cards or call letters for the Assistant recruitment preliminary examination (RBI Assistant Prelims admit card 2023). Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the bank’s website, opportunities.rbi.org.in to download it. The direct link and steps are given below.

RBI releases admit cards for Assistant recruitment preliminary exam

Candidates are also advised to visit the IBPS website, ibps.in for updates, as the institute will be conducting the examination for RBI.

The preliminary examination will be held on November 18 and 19. The Mains exam is scheduled for December 31.

Originally, the Prelims exam was supposed to be held on October 21 and the Main exam was scheduled for December 2.

Direct link to download RBI Assistant Prelims admit card

Information handout

Steps to download RBI Assistant admit card 2023

Go to the RBI careers portal at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Open the RBI Assistant admit card download link for the Prelims exam. It will take you to the IBPS login page.

Enter the requested information and login.

Download the admit card of RBI Assistant Prelims.

Take a printout of the document for the exam day.

RBI Assistant admit card: Instructions

After downloading it, ensure that information such as name, signature and photograph are printed properly.

Check the exam city and centre name and confirm the location before the exam.

Reach the venue as per reporting time. Carry admit card and other asked documents.

Read all the instructions, including dress code and items allowed and follow it on the day of the examination.

The selection process of Assistants at RBI has stages: A preliminary written examination, the main examination and the language proficiency test (LPT).

