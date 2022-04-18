RBI Officers Grade B applications ends on April 18, direct link to apply here

The application process for RBI Grade B recruitment 2022 will end on April 18. Candidates can fill the application form till April 18 till 6 pm. Interested candidates can apply at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 294 vacancies, 238 of which are for officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- General, 31 for officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR, and 25 for officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM.

Direct link to apply here

RBI Officers Grade B recruitment Important dates:

Last date for application submission: April 18 (6.00 PM)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-I online examination: May 28

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online examination: June 25

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR/DSIM Phase I - Paper - I - Online Exam: July 02

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR/DSIM Phase-II - Paper - II & III Online/Written Exam: August 6

RBI Officers Grade B recruitment age limit:

Candidates must be between the age of 21 and 30 on January 1, 2022.

RBI Officers Grade B recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the RBI recruitment webpage at opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Vacancies’ under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section

Click on the notice that reads, ‘Recruitment of Officers in Grade B-2022’

Click on the ‘Online Application Form’

Register and fill the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.