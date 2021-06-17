Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / REET 2021 examination to be held on September 26: Rajasthan Edu Minister
REET 2021 examination to be held on September 26: Rajasthan Edu Minister

REET 2021 examination date has been announced by Rajasthan Education Minister. The examination will be conducted on September 26, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Rajasthan’s education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.(HT file photo)

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will conduct REET 2021 examination on September 2021. The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam For Teachers exam date was announced by Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on June 16, 2021. The revised schedule will be released by the Board soon.

State Education Minister took his official Twitter account to make the announcement. The tweet reads, “REET 2021 It has been decided to conduct the exam on 26th September. Applications for EWS candidates will be accepted from 21st June to 5th July. Very soon the Board of Secondary Education will release the revised release.”

As per the tweet, the applications for the EWS category students will be accepted by the Board from June 21 to July 5, 2021.

Earlier, the REET 2021 examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 2021 which was postponed due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

REET 2021 will be conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers posts in the state at the occasion marking two years of the Rajasthan Government. The teacher examination will be conducted by the Board after a gap of 2 years in the state.

