REET 2022: RBSE to release REET admit cards expected today on reetbser2022.in

REET 2022 Admit Card: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to publish admit cards of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2022 on Thursday, July 14. REET admit card 2022 will be released on the exam website, reetbser2022.in. Once released, candidates can download REET admit cards from the website using their login credentials. REET 2022 news live updates.

REET 2022 is scheduled for July 23 and 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – the first one from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The exam is held at 2 levels. Those who pass level 1 are eligible to apply for teaching positions for students of classes 1-5 and those who who appear and pass in level 2 will be eligible to teach students from classes 6 to 8. Candidates who have applied for both the levels will have to appear for both shifts.

REET 2022 will have objective type questions for 150 marks divided into 4 sections.

How to download REET 2022 admit card.

Visit the official website reetbser2022.in.

On the homepage, click on the REET admit card link.

Enter your login details.

Login. Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Download and save the admit card for future use.

