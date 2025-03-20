REET 2025 Answer Key Live: RBSE releases level 1, 2 question papers at reet2024.co.in, answer keys expected next
REET Answer Key 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE or BSER) has released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2025) level 1 and level 2 question papers. Candidates can check the question papers of the there shifts using the links given at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in. Next, RBSE is expected to release the REET 2025 answer keys. ...Read More
REET 2025 question papers: Check on the official website using this link.
After releasing the provisional answer key, the board will allow candidates to raise objections, if any, on the payment of a fee per question.
Candidates' objections will be reviewed, and if they are found valid, the final answer key will be revised. The final answer key will be used to prepare and announce the result.
How to download the REET 2025 answer key when released
Go to the RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Open the REET exam portal.
Click on the provisional answer key download link for REET level 1 or level 2.
If asked, enter your login details.
Submit and check the provisional answer key.
Check live updates on the REET 2025 answer key below.
REET Answer Key 2025 Live: Ahead of the REET 2025 answer key, RBSE has released question papers for REET level 1 and 2 examinations. Candidates can check the question papers using the links given at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in.