REET 2025 exam in February; notification by Nov 25, registration from Dec 1: Rajasthan Education Minister

The official notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2025) will be released by November 25, the state's Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced. When released, candidates can check the REET 2025 notification and apply for the examination online at the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE), rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. REET 2025 exam in February; notification by Nov 25, registration from Dec 1 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The official notification for REET 2025 will be released by November 25 and the online application process will begin on December 1, the minister said.

Also read: RSMSSB Stenographer answer key objection window opens today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The application fee for REET 2025 will be the same as REET 2022, he added.

REET 2025: How to check notification, apply online

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the REET 2025 exam page Download the official notification and check important details To apply for the examination, click on the application link Register to get your login credentials Submit and then log in to your account. Fill the application form. Upload documents, make payment Submit your form Download the confirmation page.

The detailed notification will reveal the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, fee details, important dates, etc.

Also read: RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2202 posts begins on November 5 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The REET examination will be conducted in 2 levels. Level 1 will be for primary teacher and level 2 will be for secondary teacher vacancies.

Depending on their eligibility, candidates will be allowed to appear for level 1, 2 or both. The application fee will be decided accordingly.

The last REET examination was conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022.

The preliminary answer key was released on August 19, 2022, and the objection period ended on August 25, 2022. The result was announced on September 29 that year.