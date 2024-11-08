RSMSSB Stenographer answer key objection window opens today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Candidates who want to submit a representation on the provisional answer key can do it up to 11:59 pm on November 10 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will open the objection window for the provisional answer key of the Stenographer and grade 2 Personal Assistant recruitment examination 2024 today, November 8. Candidates who want to submit a representation on the provisional answer key can do it up to 11:59 pm on November 10 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB Stenographer answer key: Things to know before submitting objection
- Candidates were provided with different sets of question papers for the recruitment examination. The question number in the uploaded master question paper could be different from the paper provided to a candidate during the examination. Candidates need to register their objections only based on the question number and order of answer options given on the master question paper uploaded on the board's website.
- Candidates need to pay a fee of ₹100 for raising one objection. They have log in with their SSO ID through the objection link on the board's website and pay the fee according to the number of objections.
- Objections without payment of fee, sent through a medium other than online and objections received after the deadline will not be accepted.
- Candidates must attach proofs from standard and authentic books along with their objections. Candidates must write their roll numbers and serial numbers of the questions at the top of each page before uploading them.
- They also have to write the book's title, the author/authors' names, the publisher's names, the edition year, and the page number.
- Objections without proof attached will not be considered. If a candidate uploads the proof by tampering with the original content, then action will be taken against him/her under the regulations of the board, and a criminal case will be registered against him/her, the board added.
- Any excess amount deposited by candidates as objection fees will not be refunded.
