RSMSSB Stenographer answer key objection window opens today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will open the objection window for the provisional answer key of the Stenographer and grade 2 Personal Assistant recruitment examination 2024 today, November 8. Candidates who want to submit a representation on the provisional answer key can do it up to 11:59 pm on November 10 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

