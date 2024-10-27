RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2202 posts begins on November 5 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC will recruit for School Lecturer posts. The registration process will begin on November 5, 2024.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission has invited applications for School Lecturer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2202 posts in the organization.
The registration process will begin on November 5 and will end on December 4, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Hindi: 350 posts
- English: 325 posts
- Sanskrit: 64 posts
- Rajasthani: 7 posts
- Punjabi: 11 posts
- Urdu: 26 posts
- History: 90 posts
- Political Science: 225 posts
- Geography: 210 posts
- Economics: 35 posts
- Sociology: 16 posts
- Home Science: 16 posts
- Chemistry: 36 posts
- Physics: 147 posts
- Maths: 153 posts
- Biology: 67 posts
- Commerce: 340 posts
- Drawing: 35 posts
- Music: 6 posts
- Physical Education: 37 posts
- Coach: 6 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification given on Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected through a competitive examination. If necessary, the scaling/moderation/normalization method can be adopted by the Commission in the evaluation of the answer sheet/answer book. According to Rule 28 of the concerned Service Rules, the candidates found suitable by the Commission will be recommended to the State Government/Appointing Authority who will arrange the place and month of the examination in the order of merit of marks obtained in the written examination. The date and place of the examination will be informed in due course of time.
Application Fees
The application fee is ₹600/- for unreserved, EWS category candidates, ₹400/- for SC, ST category and PwD category candidates. The payment of fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.
