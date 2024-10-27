Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2202 posts begins on November 5 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 27, 2024 01:34 PM IST

RPSC will recruit for School Lecturer posts. The registration process will begin on November 5, 2024.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has invited applications for School Lecturer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2202 posts in the organization.

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on Nov 5 (File Photo)
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on Nov 5 (File Photo)

The registration process will begin on November 5 and will end on December 4, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

ISRO-VSSC to recruit for 585 Apprentice Trainee posts, check walk in interview date

Vacancy Details

  • Hindi: 350 posts
  • English: 325 posts
  • Sanskrit: 64 posts
  • Rajasthani: 7 posts
  • Punjabi: 11 posts
  • Urdu: 26 posts
  • History: 90 posts
  • Political Science: 225 posts
  • Geography: 210 posts
  • Economics: 35 posts
  • Sociology: 16 posts
  • Home Science: 16 posts
  • Chemistry: 36 posts
  • Physics: 147 posts
  • Maths: 153 posts
  • Biology: 67 posts
  • Commerce: 340 posts
  • Drawing: 35 posts
  • Music: 6 posts
  • Physical Education: 37 posts
  • Coach: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification given on Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a competitive examination. If necessary, the scaling/moderation/normalization method can be adopted by the Commission in the evaluation of the answer sheet/answer book. According to Rule 28 of the concerned Service Rules, the candidates found suitable by the Commission will be recommended to the State Government/Appointing Authority who will arrange the place and month of the examination in the order of merit of marks obtained in the written examination. The date and place of the examination will be informed in due course of time.

ADRE grade 4 examination underway amid internet suspension across Assam, exam conducted in 28 districts

Application Fees

The application fee is 600/- for unreserved, EWS category candidates, 400/- for SC, ST category and PwD category candidates. The payment of fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //