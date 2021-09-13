Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
REET admit cards 2021 expected soon at reetbser21.com, how to download

REET admit cards 2021: The admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 is expected to be released soon.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:47 PM IST
REET admit cards 2021: Candidates who have successfully registered for the REET 2021 will be able to download their admit cards from reetbser21.com after it is released.(File)

REET admit cards 2021: The admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 is expected to be released soon. REET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on September 26.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the REET 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (reetbser21.com) after it is released.

REET admit cards 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website at reetbser21.com

Click the "REET admit card 2021" link available on the homepage

Enter the login details and submit

Download REET admit card 2021 and take its print out for future use.

REET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 20, but had to be postponed due to the growing COVID-19 cases in the country.

REET 2021 is being held to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in the state.

