REET admit cards 2022 released by RBSE, check steps to download hall tickets

REET Admit Cards 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has published REET 2022 admit cards. Candidates who will appear in the state-level teacher eligibility test can go to reetbser2022.in and download it.

REET 2022 admit card live updates

Direct link to download REET admit card

REET 2022 will be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022, at test centers throughout the state. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 3 pm to 5:30.

How to download REET 2022 admit card

Go to the official website and click on the REET admit card link Login with registration number and date of birth Download the hall ticket and take a printout.

There will be 150 objective-type questions in the exam, divided into 4 sections.

The exam is held at 2 levels – Level-1 exam for applicants who want to teach students in class 1 to 5, whereas the Level-2 exam is for those who want to teach students in class 6 to 8.

