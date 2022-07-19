REET 2022 admit cards Live updates: BSER to release hall tickets soon
- REET 2022 Live updates: REET 2022 admit card will be released on the official website reetbser2022.in. For updated follow the blog.
REET admit cards 2022 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the hall tickets for REET 2022 soon. Once the admit card is out it will be available on the official site of REET at reetbser2022.in.
The REET 2022 test will be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022, at various test centers throughout the state. REET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts, the first from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 3 pm to 5:30. There will be 150 objective-type questions in the exam, divided into 4 sections.
The Level-1 exam is for applicants who want to teach students in class 1 to 5, whereas the Level-2 exam is for those who want to teach students in class 6 to 8.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 19, 2022 08:32 PM IST
REET 2022 admit card soon
Candidates who appear and pass the Level-1 exam will be qualified to teach children in class 1 to 5, while those who present and pass the Level-2 national exam will be qualified to teach students in class 6 to 8.
-
Jul 19, 2022 08:26 PM IST
REET 2022 admit card soon: Over 15 lakh students to appear
This year, the REET examination will held over 15 lakh students. The exam will be given in the state at several testing locations.
-
Jul 19, 2022 08:22 PM IST
REET 2022: Exam will last for two and a half hours
The exam lasts for two and a half hours. Each subject for which the exam will be given will receive a maximum of 150 marks
-
Jul 19, 2022 08:16 PM IST
REET 2022 admit cards: How to download hall tickets
Visit the official website at reetbser2022.in
On the homepage, link to download REET admit cards
Login with your application number and/or other details
Submit and download admit card
Take print out for future reference.
-
Jul 19, 2022 08:11 PM IST
REET 2022 admit card: Websites to check
reetbser2022.in
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
-
Jul 19, 2022 08:11 PM IST
REET 2022 admit card soon: Exam pattern
The examination will include objective-type questions, and the shortlist of candidates for the next round will be decided by how well they perform on the exam.
-
Jul 19, 2022 08:09 PM IST
REET 2022 Hall tickets: Exam on July 24 and 24
The REET 2022 examination will be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022 across the state at various exam centres. REET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
-
Jul 19, 2022 08:07 PM IST
REET 2022 Hall ticket expected soon
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the hall tickets for REET 2022 soon
