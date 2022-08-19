REET Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer has released REET Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher can download the answer key through the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in.

The written examination was conducted on July 23-24, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates who will download the answer key can raise objections against the answer key till August 25, 2022 till 12 am. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download REET Answer Key 2022

REET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A drop down box will open where candidates can check the answer key as per the exam shift.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For each question, candidates will have to pay ₹300/- to raise objections. The objection link is also available on the official website. Candidates will have to raise objections by logging into the page with their credentials. For more related details candidates can check the official site of REET.

