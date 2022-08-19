Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET 2022 Answer Key released, here’s how to raise objections on reetbser2022.in

REET 2022 Answer Key released, here’s how to raise objections on reetbser2022.in

competitive exams
Published on Aug 19, 2022 08:30 AM IST

REET 2022 Answer Key has been released. Candidates can follow these simple steps to raise objections against the answer key.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer has released REET 2022 Answer Key. The appeared candidates can download the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher through the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in. The Board conducted the written examination on July 23-24, 2022 across the state.

Along with the answer key, the Board has also activated the objection window link. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer can raise objections against it. For each question, candidates will have pay 300/- in online mode. The last date to raise objection is till August 25, 2022, as per the official notice.

Direct link to raise objections 

REET 2022 Answer Key: How to raise objection against answer key

The steps given below will help candidates to raise objections against the answer key.

  • Visit the official site of BSER REET on reetbser2022.in.
  • Click on objection window link available on the home page.
  • Fill in the details required and click on submit.
  • Raise objection against the required question and make the payment of the fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSER REET.

