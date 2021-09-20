Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
REET candidates should not believe in reports of lockdown: Rajasthan police

The Rajasthan Police has made an important announcement for all the candidates who are ready to appear for REET 2021 on September 26.
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 10:35 AM IST
The Rajasthan Police has made an important announcement for all the candidates who are ready to appear for REET 2021 on September 26. The state police has released an alert against a piece of fake news in connection with the REET exam that is being circulated on social media.

“#FakeNews Alert Warning sign - please pay attention! #REET2021 The news of lockdown and internet shutdown in the state being circulated on social media regarding the examination is baseless and misleading. Broadcasting of fake news is punishable by law. #reetadmitcard2021#rajasthanpolice @Diprfactcheck @Cyberdost,” the Rajasthan Police has said in a tweet.

The fake news, a screenshot of which has been shared by the state police in its tweet, says that the state government has announced three days lockdown beginning on September 24. This move has been taken to stop malpractices. Movement from one district to another will be restricted. Only students and essential service providers will be allowed to travel to another district. Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed.

Candidates who are appearing for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers  or the REET are advised to refer to the official website or verified social media accounts for updates on the exam.

 

