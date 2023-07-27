RPSC Asst Town Planner and Asst Engineer civil model answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link
RPSC has released model answer keys for Asst. Engineer Civil (Local Self Govt. Dept.) Comp. Exam - 2022 and Asst. Town Planner - 2022.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer keys for the Asst. Engineer Civil (Local Self Govt. Dept.) Comp. Exam - 2022 and for Asst. Town Planner - 2022. Candidates can download the model answer keys from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Direct link to check Model Answer Key for Asst. Engineer Civil (Local Self Govt. Dept.) Comp. Exam - 2022
Direct link to check Model Answer Key for Asst. Town Planner - 2022
The Assistant Engineer Civil (Local Self Govt. Deptt.) Comp. Exam 2022 exam was conducted on May 21 and Assistant Town Planner(Town Planning Deptt.) Comp. Exam - 2022 exam was conducted on June 16.
Candidates will be able to raise objections online at SSO Portal from July 29 to July 31. The objection fee is ₹100 for each question.
RPSC Asst Town Planner and Asst Engineer model answer key 2022: Know how to download
Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the model answer key link
Next, click on the answer key link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the model answer key
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.