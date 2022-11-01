Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC FSO Recruitment 2022: Application begins for 200 vacancies, how to apply

RPSC FSO Recruitment 2022: Application begins for 200 vacancies, how to apply

competitive exams
Published on Nov 01, 2022 05:28 PM IST

RPSC recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started accepting online applications for recruitment for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO).

RPSC recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can now apply for the for the Food Safety Officer (FSO) posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.(File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started accepting online applications for recruitment for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO).

Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC will conclude the application process for FSO posts on November 30, 2022.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 200 vacancies for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO).

Candidates must be in the age group of 18 to 40 years of age to be eligible.

The application fee is Rs.350 for candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category candidates. The application fee is Rs.250 for candidates from EWS/BC/EBC (non-creamy layer) category candidates, whereas the application fee is Rs.150 for candidates from reserved category.

Candidates must possess a degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary

Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University.

How to apply

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the apply link for ‘Food Safety Officer 2022 (RPSC)’ under ongoing recruitment’s

Register on the SSO portal

Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Click here for a direct link to apply. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in application process
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP