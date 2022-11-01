RPSC FSO Recruitment 2022: Application begins for 200 vacancies, how to apply

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started accepting online applications for recruitment for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO).

Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC will conclude the application process for FSO posts on November 30, 2022.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 200 vacancies for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO).

Candidates must be in the age group of 18 to 40 years of age to be eligible.

The application fee is Rs.350 for candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category candidates. The application fee is Rs.250 for candidates from EWS/BC/EBC (non-creamy layer) category candidates, whereas the application fee is Rs.150 for candidates from reserved category.

Candidates must possess a degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary

Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University.

How to apply

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the apply link for ‘Food Safety Officer 2022 (RPSC)’ under ongoing recruitment’s

Register on the SSO portal

Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Click here for a direct link to apply. Click here.