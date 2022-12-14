RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: Exam district details released, check here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 this week. Candidates who will appear for Sr. Teacher Grade 2 competitive examination can check the exam district details available on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and also on SSO portal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted on December 21, 24, 26 and 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. Group A examination will be conducted on December 21, Group B on December 22, 23 and Group C on December 24, 26 and 27, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts on each day- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: How to check exam district detail

Visit the official site of RPSC SSO at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The exam district detail will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the admit card will be displayed on the website 4 days prior to the examination. The admit card will also be available on the SSO portal. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Official Notice Here