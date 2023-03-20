RPSC Grade 2 answer keys out for Social Science, Hindi, English & Sanskrit
RPSC Grade 2 answer keys released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for Science, Hindi, English & Sanskrit.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys of for the senior teacher secondary education department competitive examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Commission conducted the examination last year on December 21, December 22, and December 26. Candidates can raise their objections to the answer keys from March 22 to March 24. Candidates have to pay an objection fee of Res 100 for each question.
Know how to raise objections
Visit the Rajasthan SSO website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on the recruitment portal
Raise objections
Pay the objection fees
Take print for future reference.
