Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC Grade 2 answer keys out for Social Science, Hindi, English & Sanskrit

RPSC Grade 2 answer keys out for Social Science, Hindi, English & Sanskrit

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 20, 2023 05:42 PM IST

RPSC Grade 2 answer keys released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for Science, Hindi, English & Sanskrit.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys of for the senior teacher secondary education department competitive examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Commission conducted the examination last year on December 21, December 22, and December 26. Candidates can raise their objections to the answer keys from March 22 to March 24. Candidates have to pay an objection fee of Res 100 for each question.

Sanskrit answer keys

English answer keys

Hindi answer keys

Social Science answer keys

Know how to raise objections

Visit the Rajasthan SSO website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the recruitment portal

Raise objections

Pay the objection fees

Take print for future reference.

Detailed notification here

