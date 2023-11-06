RPSC JLO answer key 2023 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) Exam 2023 today, November 6. Candidates who have appeared for the JLO exam 2023 can download the answer key from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC JLO exam was conducted on November 4 and 5 in two shifts from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the released answer key from November 8 to 10. Candidates have to pay an objection fee of ₹100 per question.

Direct link to check paper I answer key

Direct link to check paper II answer key

Direct link to check paper III answer key

Direct link to check paper IV answer key

JLO answer key 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website atrpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the JLO model answer key link

Select the paper (eg Paper I, Paper II, Paper III and Paper IV) and click the link

The answer key for the selected paper will appear on the screen

Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.