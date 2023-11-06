Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC JLO answer key 2023 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

RPSC JLO answer key 2023 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 06, 2023 08:21 PM IST

RPSC releases JLO Exam 2023 answer key. The direct link to check the answer key id given below

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) Exam 2023 today, November 6. Candidates who have appeared for the JLO exam 2023 can download the answer key from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC releases JLO Exam 2023 answer key(Shutterstock)

The RPSC JLO exam was conducted on November 4 and 5 in two shifts from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the released answer key from November 8 to 10. Candidates have to pay an objection fee of 100 per question.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to check paper I answer key

Direct link to check paper II answer key

Direct link to check paper III answer key

Direct link to check paper IV answer key

JLO answer key 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website atrpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the JLO model answer key link

Select the paper (eg Paper I, Paper II, Paper III and Paper IV) and click the link

The answer key for the selected paper will appear on the screen

Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
answer key rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP