RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card on October 27, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2021 interview round can check and download the admit card through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card out

The final stage interview will be conducted by the Commission from November 6 to November 17, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. To download the call letter, candidates can follow the steps given below.

RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Check the call letter and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are directed to download the detailed application form from the Commission's website and submit it at the time of interview. It must be submitted in duplicate along with photocopies of all certificates. All the appearing candidates will have to carry admit card with them to the interview venue. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

