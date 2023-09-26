Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC RAS 2023 Admit Card: Where and how to check it

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 26, 2023 02:48 PM IST

RPSC to conduct RAS Prelims exam on Oct 1, admit card expected soon on the SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in or on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is going to conduct the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Prelims examination 2023 next month. Exam centre details were released on September 24 and the admit card of the exam is expected soon. When released, aspirants can download it from the SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in or from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS prelims 2023 admit card awaited; Where and how to check it(File Photo)

The RPSC RAS Prelims exam is scheduled for October 1. The exam will be held in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm. As informed by the commission, candidates can enter the exam venue till 10 am.

The commission has informed that admit cards of RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 will be issued three days prior to the exam date. Candidates have to use application number and date of birth as login credentials to download it.

When released, download the RAS Prelims admit card by following these steps:

  1. Go to the website mentioned above.
  2. Open the link to view RPSC RAS Prelims admit card.
  3. Enter your credentials and login.
  4. Check and download the admit card.
  5. Take a printout for the exam day and read all the instructions given. Ensure your personal information, photograph, signature, etc. are correct and are in the right place.

In a recent notice, RPSC has asked candidates to reach the venue in time so that they can undergo the frisking process.

