RPSC releases model answer keys for Senior Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 GK (Group A & B), get link here
RPSC has released the model answer keys for the for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 (Group-B and B G.K.).
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer keys for the for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 (Group-B and B G.K.). Candidates can check the result on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RPSC Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 (Group-B and B G.K) examination was conducted on July 30. Candidates can raise objections to the model answer keys from August 2 to August 4. The objection fee is ₹100 for each question. Candidates will be able to raise objections through the SSO portal.
RPSC Senior Teacher GR II Comp. Exam 2022 Group A answer keys
RPSC Senior Teacher GR II Comp. Exam 2022 Group B answer keys
RPSC Senior Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022: Know how to check
Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the model answer key link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the model answer key
Take the print for future reference.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics