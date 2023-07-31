Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC releases model answer keys for Senior Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 GK (Group A & B), get link here

RPSC releases model answer keys for Senior Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 GK (Group A & B), get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 31, 2023 08:37 PM IST

RPSC has released the model answer keys for the for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 (Group-B and B G.K.).

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer keys for the for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 (Group-B and B G.K.). Candidates can check the result on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC releases model answer keys for Senior Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022

The RPSC Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 (Group-B and B G.K) examination was conducted on July 30. Candidates can raise objections to the model answer keys from August 2 to August 4. The objection fee is 100 for each question. Candidates will be able to raise objections through the SSO portal.

RPSC Senior Teacher GR II Comp. Exam 2022 Group A answer keys 

RPSC Senior Teacher GR II Comp. Exam 2022 Group B answer keys

RPSC Senior Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the model answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the model answer key

Take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP