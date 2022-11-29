RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 released, raise objections till December 2

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the School Lecturer exam can check and download the answer key through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The answer key has been released for Public Administration and Political Science. The window to raise objections against these answer keys will be available from November 30 to December 2, 2022. To raise objections candidates will have to pay ₹100/- per question.

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022: How to download

Candidates can download the answer key by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Whats New section and a new page will open.

The answer key links will be displayed on the screen.

Click on those links and PDF file will open.

Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase candidates are facing any technical difficulty they can reach out to the Commission via email at recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or can call on 9352323625 or 7340557555.