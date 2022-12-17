RPSC Sr. Teacher Gr II admit card out for Group A at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission released the admit card for the post of Senior Teacher Grade 2 recruitment on December 17.The RPSC has released the admit card for Group A. For Group B the admit card will be released on December 18.

Candidates can download the admit card for the post of Sr. Teacher Gr II at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Four days prior to the examination date, the Group C admit card will be made available on the commission's website and the SOS Portal. Candidates can access their application number and password to download their admit card.

Direct link to download the RPSC Sr. Teacher Gr II admit card

RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC SSO at sso.rajasthan.gov.in or rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Oh the homepage, click on the link that reads, “New IconAdmit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022”

Kay in your application number and date of birth and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.