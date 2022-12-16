RPSC Sr. Teacher Gr II admit card releasing on Dec 17 at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release admit cards for the competitive exam of Grade 2 senior teacher recruitment on December 17. The admit card will be released for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 Group A. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The admit card for the Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 Group B will be released on December 18. The Group C admit card will be released on the commission's website and SOS Portal four days before the date of examination. Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and password.

The RPSC will conduct the Senior Teacher Grade II Comp. Exam - 2022 on December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, and 27, 2022.

RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC SSO at sso.rajasthan.gov.in or the RPSC main website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Look for the admit card link

Kay in your application number and date of birth and click on submit.

Download the admit card and take the printout.