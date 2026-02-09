Live

RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: Assistant Loco Pilot hall tickets expected to be out today, here's how to download

RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will release RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 likely on February 9, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Assistant Loco Pilot examination can download the hall tickets through the official website of regional RRBs. The exam city slip has already been released on February 5, 2026. The link is available for download on the official websites of RRBs. The Assistant Loco Pilot exam will be held on February 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2026. The exam duration is 60 minutes. A total of 75 questions will be asked for 75 marks. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. This recruitment drive will fill up 9970 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organisation. The registration process commenced on April 12 and concluded on May 11, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card link, how to download and more. ...Read More

