RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: Assistant Loco Pilot hall tickets expected to be out today, here's how to download
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: Assistant Loco Pilot hall tickets is expected to be out today, February 9. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will release RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 likely on February 9, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Assistant Loco Pilot examination can download the hall tickets through the official website of regional RRBs. The exam city slip has already been released on February 5, 2026. The link is available for download on the official websites of RRBs....Read More
The Assistant Loco Pilot exam will be held on February 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2026. The exam duration is 60 minutes. A total of 75 questions will be asked for 75 marks. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.
This recruitment drive will fill up 9970 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organisation. The registration process commenced on April 12 and concluded on May 11, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card link, how to download and more.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: Minimum pass percentage
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: The minimum pass percentage for eligibility is 40% for UR & EWS, 30% for OBC (NCL) and SC and 25% for ST. This is also applicable to Ex Service men category candidates, as per their community. CBT-1 will only be a screening exam for shortlisting eligible candidates for CBT-2 based on their normalized marks and merit.). Screening will be based on their merit in CBT-1 among the candidates who have chosen the same RRB only.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: How to download hall tickets?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
Check the hall ticket and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: Registration dates
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: The registration process commenced on April 12 and concluded on May 11, 2025.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: Vacancies to be filled
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 9970 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organisation.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: Paper pattern
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: The exam duration is 60 minutes. A total of 75 questions will be asked for 75 marks. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: Exam dates
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: The Assistant Loco Pilot exam will be held on February 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2026.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: Exam city slip out
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: The exam city slip has already been released on February 5, 2026. The link is available for download on the official websites of RRBs.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: Where to check hall ticket link?
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: Candidates who want to appear for the Assistant Loco Pilot examination can download the hall tickets through the official website of regional RRBs.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Live: Date and time
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Date: Likely on February 9
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Time: Unknown