The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the release date of the RRB ALP Answer Key 2026. The provisional key, questions, and responses will be available to appearing candidates on March 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the provisional key through the official website of the regional RRBs. RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 release date announced, check notice here (Rajkumar)

As per the official notice, the window to view the questions, responses, answer key and raise objections will open on March 20 at 5 pm. The last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key is March 26, 2026.

The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account used for the online payment. The payment can be done through Maestro, Master Card, VISA, Rupay Cards – both Debit Cards & Credit Cards of all major banks, UPI, Net Banking and Mobile banking.

RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: How to download To download the provisional key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CBT was held February 13 to 18, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.

Official Notice Here