RRB answer key 2021 for MI categories posts exams to be released today

RRB MI categories post exams answer key 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Monday, February 22 release the question paper, responses and answer keys of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for filling Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts against CEN 03/2019. RRB had conducted the CBT for Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts from December 15 to 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021.

Candidates who have appeared in the CBT, can view their question paper, responses and answer keys and raise objections through a link provided by the RRB, which will be active from 6pm of February 22 to 6pm on February 28.

Candidates will be able to raise their objections against questions, options and answer keys published, if they desire, by following proper procedure as given.

The detailed procedure with guidelines will be available in the link provided on the official website of RRB.

"The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment," a notice released by RRB reads.

Any objection raised after the stipulated time will not be entertained.