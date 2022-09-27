RRB CBT Phase 5 exam dates out for RRC- 01/2019 level 1 posts, check dates

RRB CBT Phase 5 exam dates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam dates for the last CBT phase i.e Phase 5 Level-1 (CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (level -1 Posts).

Interested candidates can now check the exam schedule at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB phase 5 exam will comprise of the remaining one RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli). The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 6 and 11, 2022 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in various cities all over India.

The link of viewing Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority of SC/ST candidates will be made live on all RRB websites from 11 am on September 27, 2022.

According to the notice, candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card to the examination centre. Aadhar linked biometric authentication will also be done prior to entry.

“Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link” reads the official notice.

The RRB Level 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1 lakh plus vacancies.

Check the official notice here. Click here.