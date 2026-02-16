Live

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Where, how to check provisional key when out

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released the RRB Group D Answer Key 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for the computer-based test can check the provisional key through the official website of the regional RRBs. The computer-based test examination was held from November 27 to February 10, 2026. The computer-based test comprised of 100 questions, out of which 25 was from General Science and Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 from General Awareness and current affairs. Minimum percentage of marks for shortlisting in various communities: UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, ST-30%. There will be negative marking and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer. This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, how to check and other details. ...Read More

