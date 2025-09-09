Railway Recruitment Boards has released the RRB Group D Exam 2025 schedule. Candidates who want to appear for the written exam can check the exam dates schedule through the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied. RRB Group D Exam 2025 schedule out for CBT, check notice here(Rajkumar)

The computer based test for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC will begin on November 17, 2025 and conclude in end of December 2025.

The exam duration is for 90 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked out of which 25 questions of General Science, Mathematics, 30 questions of General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 questions of General Awareness and Current Affairs. There will be negative marking and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The minimum percentage of marks for shortlisting in various communities is UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (non-creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, and ST-30%.

The examination duration will be 120 Minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with Scribe.

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live on the official websites of all RRBS around 10 days prior to the exam date. The call letters will be available for download around 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

The exam shall be a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). However, the Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either a single or multi-stage mode. Candidates qualifying in the CBT shall have to undergo a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.