Education / Competitive Exams / RRB group D exam: Over 1 crore aspirants anxiously waiting for examination date
RRB group D exam: Over 1 crore aspirants anxiously waiting for examination date

On February 23, 2019, the railway recruitment cell or the RRC of the Indian Railways had announced to fill a total of 1,03,769 group D posts in the 16 railway zones.
RRB group D exam: Over 1 crore aspirants anxiously waiting for examination date
Published on Nov 18, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

1000 days later, railway job aspirants are still clueless about when the exam for the RRB group D recruitment would begin. On February 23, 2019, the railway recruitment cell or the RRC of the Indian Railways had announced to fill a total of 1,03,769 group D posts in the 16 railway zones. 

More than 1 crore candidates had applied for the recruitment from March 12, 2019 to April 12, 2019, many of whom are likely to have crossed the maximum age limit that is required for the job.

Every communication regarding the exam is made through the official websites of the railway recruitment boards or the RRBs. The last update available on these websites is on October 16, 2020 where candidates have been informed about a tender notice for the engagement of an exam conducting agency or ECA.

RRB group D recruitment is one of the two jobs that were announced by the railways in February 2019. The other recruitment is for the selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts or the RRB NTPC posts. The exam for the RRB NTPC post was held from December 2020 to July 2020. 

It was before the commencement of the RRB NTPC exam, the railway authorities had said that the first stage exam for the RRB group D recruitment would commence immediately after the RRB NTPC exam is over. However, 4 months after the completion of the RRB NTPC exam there is no update on the group D exam date.

Many have taken this concern to microblogging platform, Twitter and have sought a response from the PMO, and railway ministry on the pending exam date.

rrb
