RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022 released, here's direct link to download

Railway Recruitment Cell has released RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022 on January 4, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the physical efficiency test can download the admit card through the official site of regional RRCs.

The PET for shortlisted candidates will be conducted from January 10 to January 21, 2023. PET of candidates who remain absent on the scheduled day will be conducted on the last date of PET i.e. on January 21, 2023.

The Railway Recruitment Boards are allowed to perform Aadhaar Authentication, on voluntary basis, for establishing identity of each candidate to avoid impersonation and other malpractices during the examination and to ensure fair conduct of examination. Accordingly, Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication of candidates will be carried out before/during course of Physical Efficiency Test (PET). All Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar Card without which they will not be allowed for PET.

The candidates are shortlisted on the basis of CBT exam conducted from August 17 to October 11, 2022. The result for CBT was conducted on December 22, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRC.

