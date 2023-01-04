Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022 released, here's direct link to download

RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022 released, here's direct link to download

competitive exams
Published on Jan 04, 2023 02:37 PM IST

RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022 released, here's direct link to download
RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022 released, here's direct link to download
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Cell has released RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022 on January 4, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the physical efficiency test can download the admit card through the official site of regional RRCs.

The PET for shortlisted candidates will be conducted from January 10 to January 21, 2023. PET of candidates who remain absent on the scheduled day will be conducted on the last date of PET i.e. on January 21, 2023.

Direct link to download PET admit card 

The Railway Recruitment Boards are allowed to perform Aadhaar Authentication, on voluntary basis, for establishing identity of each candidate to avoid impersonation and other malpractices during the examination and to ensure fair conduct of examination. Accordingly, Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication of candidates will be carried out before/during course of Physical Efficiency Test (PET). All Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar Card without which they will not be allowed for PET.

The candidates are shortlisted on the basis of CBT exam conducted from August 17 to October 11, 2022. The result for CBT was conducted on December 22, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb group d result admit card. education + 1 more
rrb group d result admit card. education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out