Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022. The admit card for Physical Efficiency Test has been released on the official website of RRCs. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of regional RRCs.

The CBT was conducted from August 17 to October 11, 2022 and the result for the same was published on December 22, 2022. The PET examination will be conducted from January 10 to January 21, 2023. A Link to download call letter is given below and will be active from 4.00 pm of January 3, 2023 onwards.

RRB Group D PET Admit Card Out: How to download hall ticket

Visit the official site of RRC regional websites.

Click on RRB Group D PET Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new pdf file will open where candidates will get the link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PET of candidates who remain absent on the scheduled day will be conducted on the last date of PET i.e. on January 21, 2023.