RRB Group D Phase IV exam city slip out at rrbcdg.gov.in, get link here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation letter for the Phase IV Computer-Based-test (CBT). Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The Phase 4 exam will take place between September 19 and October 7, 2022.

“Phase-4 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Three (3) RRCs namely RRCs: Central Railway (Mumbai), Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur)”, reads the official notification. For more details click here.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

RRB Group D Phase IV exam city slip: How to download

Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CBT 4th Phase : Weblink to view city intimation slip for 4th phase of Computer-Based-Test”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the exam city slip

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.