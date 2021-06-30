RRB JE Exam (CEN 03/2018): Pending exam fee refund process begins

The railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have begun the refund process of RRB JE (CEN 03/2018) exam fee. “While most of such candidates have already received their refund, some others are yet to receive it due to incorrect bank account details submitted by them or because of technical reasons,” the RRBs have said. “Such remaining candidates are hereby advised to submit their claim for the partial refund of their examination fee,” they have said in the official notification.

To attract more number of candidates to sit for the exam, the Ministry of Railways had announced that those who appear for the first stage of the RRB exams will be refunded the exam fee, partially or fully. While candidates belonging to general category are entitled to get a partial refund on the exam fee, rest of the candidates get a total refund.

The RRB JE 2018 exam was held from May 22, 2019 to June 2, 2019 and from June 26, 2019 to June 28, 2019.

The link to claim for refunds is given here: https://rrconline.in/rrb_je_refund/index.php

Candidates have to give their registration number, roll number, name, date of birth, father’s name, community, aadhaar number, mobile number, date of the test, and account details to get the refund.

The last date to claim for the fee refund is July 31.