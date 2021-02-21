RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021 to be released on Feb 22

RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer keys for the recruitment examination of Ministerial & Isolated Categories posts against CEN 03/2019 on February 22, 2021, on its official website.

Once the answer keys are released, candidates who have appeared in the RRB recruitment examination will be able to raise their objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at rrcb.gov.in on or before February 28, 2021, until 6 pm.

The board had conducted the computer-based recruitment examination from December 15 to 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021.

"The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment," reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: