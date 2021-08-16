Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB NTPC answer key today: Know how to raise objections
competitive exams

RRB NTPC answer key today: Know how to raise objections

The RRB NTPC answer key will be released today, August 16. The answer key will be available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for the exam held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:40 AM IST
RRB NTPC answer key today: Know how to raise objections(Rajkumar)

The RRB NTPC answer key will be released today, August 16. The answer key will be available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for the exam held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC Answer Key direct link

RRB NTPC answer key: Know how to raise objections

  • Candidates have to log in at the direct link given above
  • Enter the exam registration details
  • Click on the answer key link
  • Download the question paper and the answer key
  • Go through the answer key
  • The link to challenge the RRB NTPC answer key will open on August 18, 8 pm onwards
  • Submit the challenge along with representations
  • Deposit the fee. 
  • Submit the challenge
  • The last date to submit the challenge is August 23, 11.59 pm.

“The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment,” the RRBs have informed candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment
TRENDING NEWS

Boy cuddling with cats while sleeping is a happy video to watch

Ray's Unmissable Masterpiece

Man carries 22-foot-long snake on shoulder, viral video may make your jaw drop

Cat’s way of climbing down the stairs leaves people in splits. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP