RRB NTPC answer key today: Know how to raise objections

The RRB NTPC answer key will be released today, August 16. The answer key will be available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for the exam held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC Answer Key direct link

RRB NTPC answer key: Know how to raise objections

Candidates have to log in at the direct link given above

Enter the exam registration details

Click on the answer key link

Download the question paper and the answer key

Go through the answer key

The link to challenge the RRB NTPC answer key will open on August 18, 8 pm onwards

Submit the challenge along with representations

Deposit the fee.

Submit the challenge

The last date to submit the challenge is August 23, 11.59 pm.

“The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment,” the RRBs have informed candidates.