competitive exams

RRB NTPC CBT-2 on February 14-18, know more

After the declaration of the RRB NTPC CBT-1 result, which is expected by January 15, the RRBs will release the admit cards for CBT-2.
RRB NTPC CBT-2 on February 14-18, know more
Published on Dec 06, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The second computer-based test (CBT) of the RRB NTPC recruitment is scheduled on February 14-18, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) said on Sunday. The exam schedule is subject to the government rules issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The seventh phase of the first CBT was delayed due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The exam was rescheduled and held in July.

On December 5, after close to 4 months of the completion of the first CBT, the RRBs have said that the RRB NTPC result will be declared by January 15. The second CBT will be held within a month of the declaration of the result.

After the declaration of the RRB NTPC result, the RRBs will release the admit cards of the candidates who have qualified in the first CBT.

The RRB NTPC CBT-2 admit card will be issued to candidates through the official websites of the RRBs. Candidates have to download the admit cards using their registration details.

Topics
rrb rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment
