RRB NTPC exam city slip released at rrbcdg.gov.in for August 27 exam
RRB has released the exam city slip for the exam scheduled on October 27.
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city slip for the Re-exam scheduled on 27th August 2022 .Candidates can check the from the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
“Candidates attended CBTST on 12th August 2022, Shift 1 can view their exam city slip for the Re-exam scheduled on 27th August 2022”, reads the official notification.
Earlier, the Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test was scheduled to be held on October 12. However, the examination was cancelled dur to technical reasons.
Here's the direct link to download the admit card
RRB Group D admit card: Know how to check
Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) "Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test" (CBTST) Re-examination for candidates of Shift-I canceled on 12-08-2022 Weblink to view exam-city-slip"
Key on your login credentials and log in
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference.