Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB NTPC exam city slip released at rrbcdg.gov.in for August 27 exam

RRB NTPC exam city slip released at rrbcdg.gov.in for August 27 exam

competitive exams
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 01:17 PM IST

RRB has released the exam city slip for the exam scheduled on October 27.

RRB Group D phase 2 admit card out at rrbcdg.gov.in, get link here(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city slip for the Re-exam scheduled on 27th August 2022 .Candidates can check the from the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

“Candidates attended CBTST on 12th August 2022, Shift 1 can view their exam city slip for the Re-exam scheduled on 27th August 2022”, reads the official notification.

Earlier, the Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test was scheduled to be held on October 12. However, the examination was cancelled dur to technical reasons.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

RRB Group D admit card: Know how to check

Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) "Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test" (CBTST) Re-examination for candidates of Shift-I canceled on 12-08-2022 Weblink to view exam-city-slip"

Key on your login credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb hall ticket admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP