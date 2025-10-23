RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today, direct link to raise objections here

The Railway Recruitment Board will close the RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 objection window on October 23, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can find the direct link on the official website of regional RRBs.
As per the official notice, the prescribed fee for raising objection is ₹50/- -plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.
Candidates are advised to raise objection, if any, well before the last date and time i.e., 23.10.2025 at 23:55 hrs. after which no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained.