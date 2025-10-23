The Railway Recruitment Board will close the RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 objection window on October 23, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can find the direct link on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today, direct link to raise objections here

As per the official notice, the prescribed fee for raising objection is ₹50/- -plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

Candidates are advised to raise objection, if any, well before the last date and time i.e., 23.10.2025 at 23:55 hrs. after which no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained.

Direct link to raise objections for RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections To raise objections against the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Once login is done, the answer key will be displayed.

5. Select the answer you want to raise objection for.

6. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of processing fee.

7. Click on submit and your objection has been raised.

8. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CBT 2 answer key was released on October 17 and the examination was conducted on October 13, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.