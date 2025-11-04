Edit Profile
    RRB releases DV/ ME schedule, admit card for JE, Technician and Paramedical posts, check here

    RRB has released the DV/ME schedule, admit card for JE, Technician and Paramedical posts. The link to download the call letter is given below. 

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 9:22 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Railway Recruitment Board has released the document verification and medical examination schedule for various posts. The schedule has been released for JE/DMS/CMA/CS/MS, Technician and Paramedical posts. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the schedule on the official website of regional RRBs.

    RRB releases DV/ ME schedule, admit card for JE, Technician and Paramedical posts, check here (Rajkumar)
    The schedule can be checked by the candidates on regional websites.

    The Board has also released the call letter for document verification and medical examination. To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

    Direct link to download call letter for JE

    Direct link to download call letter for Technician

    Direct link to download call letter for Paramedical

    How to download call letter

    1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

    2. Click on RRB DV call letter link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your call letter will be displayed.

    5. Check the call letter and download it.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Candidates who fail to report for the Document Verification on the regular date assigned to them in their call letter with valid reasons, a second and final chance to attend the Document Verification is kept on the block date. It must be noted that failure to report for the Document Verification on the scheduled date will tantamount to rejection of candidature unless it is supported by documentary evidence that the candidate had to appear in a University/ Government examination or due to sickness of the candidate. No other reason for absence will be considered.

    All the appearing candidates will have to upload the soft copy of the relavant DV documents. The link to upload the relavant documents is available on the regional RRB websites. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

