RSMSSB APRO admit card to be out today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB will release the admit card on April 18 for the Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) exam 2022
Published on Apr 18, 2022 11:49 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card on April 18  for the Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) exam 2022. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The APRO examination 2022 will be held on April 24 by the RSMSSB (Sunday). The exam will take place between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

How to download RSMSSB APRO admit card 2022:

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the link for APRO admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

The RSMSSB APRO admit card will appear on screen

Download the admit card and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check notice here

 

 

