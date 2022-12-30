Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB CET Graduate level exam admit card out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CET Graduate level exam admit card out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Dec 30, 2022 05:58 PM IST

RSMSSB has released the Common Eligibility Test admit card at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB CET Graduate level exam admit card out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Common Eligibility Test admit card. Candidates can download the CET Graduate level exam admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2996 vacancies.

The RSMSSB CET test will take place on January 7 and January 8, 2023. The Common Eligibility Test will be held in two shifts from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and from 9 am to 12 noon.

Direct link to download admit card

RSMSSB CET admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Next, click on “COMMON ELIGIBILITY TEST (GRADUATE LEVEL)-2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your Application No, and date of birth and submit

The RSMSSB CET Graduate admit card will appear on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
rsmssb admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP