RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card 2022 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB has released the admit card for Forest Guard exam 2020 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Forest Guard exam 2020. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the notification, the RSMSSB Forest Guard examination will be held on November 12 and 13 in morning and evening shift. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1128 vacancies of which ,047 are for Forest Guard and 87 for the post of Forester.
Direct link to download the admit card
RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card 2022: Hoe to download the admit card
Visit official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on the to the Admit Card tab
Next, click on the link for Forest Guard and Forester
Key in your Application No, date of birth and submit
RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card will appear on screen
Download and take a printout for future use.