competitive exams
Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:18 PM IST

RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card 2022 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Forest Guard exam 2020. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, the RSMSSB Forest Guard examination will be held on November 12 and 13 in morning and evening shift. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1128 vacancies of which ,047 are for Forest Guard and 87 for the post of Forester.

Notification here

Direct link to download the admit card

RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card 2022: Hoe to download the admit card

Visit official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the to the Admit Card tab

Next, click on the link for Forest Guard and Forester

Key in your Application No, date of birth and submit

RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future use.

