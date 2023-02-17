RSMSSB Teacher Admit Card 2022 for Level 1, 2 posts releasing today

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board will release RSMSSB Teacher Admit Card 2022 for Level 1 and 2 posts on February 17, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) posts examination can download the admit card through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and also from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Primary school teacher level 1 examination will be held on February 25 from 9: 30 am to 12 noon. The upper primary teacher level 2 examination is scheduled to be held on Feb 25, Feb 26, Feb 27, Feb 28 and March 1 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

RSMSSB Teacher Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RSMSSB Teacher Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.